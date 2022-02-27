Morgan Stanley Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $100.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. MKM Partners upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $110.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

