Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 23.17% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $34,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 275,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

XHS opened at $94.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $116.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.