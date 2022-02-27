Morgan Stanley Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $160.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.10.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $115.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.59. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $355.71.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 18.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $10,383,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

