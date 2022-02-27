Morgan Stanley Cuts Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target to $5.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.57.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

NYSE AEVA opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $849.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.