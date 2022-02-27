Morgan Stanley Buys 144,952 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of Camping World worth $33,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after buying an additional 108,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Camping World by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 78,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 135.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

