Morgan Stanley Acquires 55,920 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,920 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Revolve Group worth $32,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

