Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,088,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $48.66 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

