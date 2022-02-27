Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 6,465 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,959 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Natixis bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,798,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,642,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Splunk by 4,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 642,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Splunk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $120.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.15. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

