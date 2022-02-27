Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in AGNC Investment by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,695,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 920,334 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in AGNC Investment by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 892,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in AGNC Investment by 7,839.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 894,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 883,103 shares during the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of AGNC opened at $13.02 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

