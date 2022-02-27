Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 37,255 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $4,877,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 194,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $218,000.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

