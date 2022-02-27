Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Hanover Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:THG opened at $141.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $144.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

