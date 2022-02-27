Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $2.10 Million in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNGO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after buying an additional 7,404,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after buying an additional 5,559,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth $22,164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 654.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 1,446,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 47.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,991,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,418 shares during the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $2.10 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $607.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNGO. Maxim Group began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Bionano Genomics Profile (Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.