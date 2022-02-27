Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

AB opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.