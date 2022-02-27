Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.06% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

