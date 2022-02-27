Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock valued at $86,041,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

