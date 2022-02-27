Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Y. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alleghany by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 4.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Alleghany by 126.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 89.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $673.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $605.14 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $665.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.77 by $0.69. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

