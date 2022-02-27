Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,406 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after purchasing an additional 450,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.