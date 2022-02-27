Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) rose 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.84 and last traded at $84.95. Approximately 25,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,820,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 24.86%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 90.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,850,000 after buying an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

