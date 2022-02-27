Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) rose 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.84 and last traded at $84.95. Approximately 25,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,820,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.35.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 90.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,850,000 after buying an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
