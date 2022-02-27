Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

