MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

MGI remained flat at $$10.75 during trading on Friday. 3,872,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,178. The stock has a market cap of $985.67 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.41. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 440,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 83,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

