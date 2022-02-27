MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ MGI remained flat at $$10.75 during midday trading on Friday. 3,872,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,178. The firm has a market cap of $985.67 million, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 548.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.