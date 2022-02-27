MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.
NASDAQ MGI remained flat at $$10.75 during midday trading on Friday. 3,872,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,178. The firm has a market cap of $985.67 million, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
