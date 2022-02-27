Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $51.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.70.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -66.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,003,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,439,000 after buying an additional 719,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,868,000 after purchasing an additional 236,326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,678,000 after purchasing an additional 652,709 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,549,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

