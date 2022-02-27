Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.50 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $10.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.34. The stock had a trading volume of 336,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,239. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $209.22 and a twelve month high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,943,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

