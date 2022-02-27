Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.50 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Stephens boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.40.

NYSE:MOH traded up $10.81 on Friday, hitting $318.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $209.22 and a one year high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

