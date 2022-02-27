Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.77.
About Moleculin Biotech (Get Rating)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
