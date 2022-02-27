Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 31.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

