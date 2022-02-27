MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in APi Group in the third quarter worth $7,027,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in APi Group by 338.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in APi Group in the third quarter worth $7,882,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in APi Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 902,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC grew its position in APi Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 909,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 84,969 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on APG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

APi Group stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

