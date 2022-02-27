MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trex by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TREX stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average is $111.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.