MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.15% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 36.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 264,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 30.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $18.38 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54.

