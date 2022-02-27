MML Investors Services LLC Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

PH stock opened at $297.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.52. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $279.12 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.