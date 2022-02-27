MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 52,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 72,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

