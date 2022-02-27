MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,924 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after buying an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,052,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after buying an additional 351,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,602,000 after buying an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMN opened at $108.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $129.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.85.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

