Mizuho Increases ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $87.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

NYSE:OGS opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $46,253,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 392.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,124,000 after purchasing an additional 325,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,312 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

