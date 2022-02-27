Mizuho Cuts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $13.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Vertical Research restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut Vertiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

NYSE VRT opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,562,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,481 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

