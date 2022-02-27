Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

MRTX opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average of $145.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.27.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 in the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

