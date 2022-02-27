Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating) fell 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). 10,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 52,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 38.65, a current ratio of 38.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £3.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.33.

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

