Mina (MINA) Price Hits $2.03 on Major Exchanges

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00005247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $788.38 million and $42.72 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.32 or 0.07004248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,558.99 or 0.99868729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 389,129,745 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

