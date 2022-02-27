Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives $77.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.58. 1,145,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 267,353 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 184,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 195,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

