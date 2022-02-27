MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.02 and last traded at $38.86. Approximately 356,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 536,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -242.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently -468.72%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

