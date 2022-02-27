Millennium Management LLC Has $12.32 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 557.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,922 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of IPG Photonics worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,459,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,241,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after buying an additional 292,423 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $138.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $128.70 and a 52-week high of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.21 and its 200-day moving average is $162.32.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

