Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Nexstar Media Group worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,439,000 after acquiring an additional 162,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.83.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST opened at $178.54 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.27 and a twelve month high of $185.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.69.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

