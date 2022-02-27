Millennium Management LLC Acquires 189,123 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 715.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,123 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Rent-A-Center worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.