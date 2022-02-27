Millennium Management LLC Acquires 150,527 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 1,631.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of New Relic worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,363,000 after buying an additional 340,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,224,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $142,316.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,843 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,328. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.78.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

