Michael Massaro Sells 4,830 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 17th, Michael Massaro sold 8,580 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $240,926.40.
- On Monday, January 24th, Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $406,008.80.
- On Monday, December 20th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $398,574.00.
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $505,054.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60.
FLYW stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.
Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
