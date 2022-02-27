MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.33 million.MGP Ingredients also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGPI. Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Michele Lux acquired 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,385 shares of company stock worth $762,289 in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

