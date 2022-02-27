MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of MGPI opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

In other news, insider Michele Lux acquired 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $140,360.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $100,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,385 shares of company stock worth $762,289. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

