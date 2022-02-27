Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,276 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 135,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 743.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 309,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,889 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,262.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 375,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,576 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 755,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

