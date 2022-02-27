Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,041 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after acquiring an additional 879,754 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,103,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,846,000 after acquiring an additional 596,219 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 317,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,636,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

