Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,612 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IART. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $67.37 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

