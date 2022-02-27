Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

