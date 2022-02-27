Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $839,000 Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after purchasing an additional 269,360 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 192.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 216,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after purchasing an additional 162,243 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS opened at $47.45 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

